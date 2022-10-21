Saga of last US slave ship finds life in 'Descendant' doc

Director Margaret Brown said she hopes viewers walk away with “a little bit of history rewritten for them, and they’re emotionally moved by the resilience of this community."

"This is a community that has been telling the story, to mostly pass down through generations, for 160 years to keep this history alive."

In the film, descendants discuss their family's effort to not let the Clotilda fade into history, showing home videos of relatives recounting the story to younger generations. Some read from "Barracoon," the posthumously published 1931 manuscript in which former Clotilda captive Cudjo Lewis recounted his story in an interview with author Zora Neale Hurston.

The documentary also puts a focus on environmental challenges surrounding Africatown, with subjects discussing pollution and cancer rates. In wrestling with the economic legacy of slavery, one scene shows a descendant reading Lewis' words while sitting in an antebellum mansion. While the Meaher family did not participate in the film, their name is shown dotting local landmarks. Another scene focuses on the buzz created by the discovery of the ship, raising questions about who will benefit from the discovery.

“I don't want the momentum of the story to just be focused on the ship. It's not all about that ship,” descendant Joycelyn Davis says in one scene.

Brown, who is white, was born and raised in Mobile. The story of the Clotilda was kept alive by descendants, but was not taught in any history books when she was a child.

Sadiki said he hopes the story, “becomes part of every history book in this country" despite the “efforts being made to remove these these sorts of stories from our consciousness.”

“We really have to get past that shame and silence. What I hope the movie does is insert, not only back in our memory, but back into the curriculum of this nation, the story of the Clotilda," he said.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Kevin McGill Credit: Kevin McGill

Credit: Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves

Credit: Julie Bennett Credit: Julie Bennett