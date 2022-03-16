Saharan dust storm covers Spain, reaches France and Portugal

Authorities recommended for people to wear face masks — still in wide use because of the pandemic — and avoid outdoor exercise, especially for those people suffering respiratory diseases.

Madrid’s sky remained tinged a dirty gray, with visibility reduced for a large swath of the country. Municipal cleaners swept up the dust from city streets. Curious photos of the dust popped up on social media, including images of red-tinged snow on a mountain range near Madrid.

In Spain’s south, the dust mixed with rain to produce mud.

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said that largest quantities of air-born dust will accumulate on Wednesday afternoon in Spain’s southeast and central regions.

“The air will then begin to clear little by little, although some floating dust will reach the Canary Islands (in the Atlantic Ocean) over the weekend,” Del Campo said.

To the relief of farmers, the storm front that pulled in the African dust is also forecast to bring more rain over the coming days to Spain’s parched fields and descending reservoirs.

John Leicester in Paris, and Frank Jordans in Berlin, contributed to this report.

Caption People walk as storm Celia blew sand from the Sahara desert at the Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption An orange sky is seen over a building in Navares, south eastern Spain, Monday March 14, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (Javier Carrion/Europa Press via AP) Credit: Javier Carrion