Sahara's Polisario Front chief gets COVID treatment in Spain

African media had reported earlier in the day that Ghali was receiving treatment in a Spanish northern city under a false Algerian identity, which allegedly was used to avoid reactivating an old arrest warrant.

Spain’s National Court investigated Ghali in 2008 and then again in 2016 for possible genocide and other crimes as a result of allegations brought against him by a dissident Sahrawi group. But that probe was closed and Spain has no pending cases against Ghali, a police spokesman who was not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press.

In one of Ghali’s last public appearances, at the end of February, he visited a refugee camp in the southwest of Algeria that is home to Polisario fighters and Sahrawis to mark the 45th anniversary of the declaration of the Sahrawi republic.

In a speech, Ghali called on the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden to find an “urgent democratic solution to the Moroccan-Saharan conflict” to allow people from the Western Sahara “to enjoy their inalienable right of freedom and independence.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced last year that it would open a consulate in Western Sahara following the decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

The disputed territory was central to a deal announced by Trump before leaving office to establish diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel.

The region stretches along Africa’s Atlantic coast south of the Moroccan resort city of Agadir, and borders Algeria and Mauritania. Roughly the size of Colorado, it has a population of about 600,000 people, according to the United Nations. The area was colonized by Spain in the 19th century, and was annexed by Morocco in 1975.

Some countries recognize Western Sahara as independent, some support Morocco’s claims on the land, and others back a long-running U.N. effort to seek a negotiated solution.

The territory is home to one of the U.N.’s longest-running peacekeeping forces, in place since 1991 to monitor a cease-fire and help prepare for a referendum on the territory’s future — which has never taken place.

Morocco has proposed wide-ranging autonomy for Western Sahara, but the Polisario Front says the local population has the right to a referendum.

Fighting occasionally flares up, most recently in November last year, when the Moroccan military launched an operation in the U.N.-patrolled Guerguerat border zone to clear a road that it said was blocked by Polisario supporters.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.