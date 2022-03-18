Saint Peter's shocks No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in OT

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8) but his pair of missed free throws early in overtime was costly, and the Wildcats lacked a reliable secondary scorer. TyTy Washington Jr. was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The game featured 16 ties and 13 lead changes. Kentucky went ahead 68-62 on Sahvir Wheeler's driving layup with 4:12 remaining. Saint Peter's followed with seven unanswered points, capped by Edert's go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining. Kellan Grady put Kentucky back ahead before Edert forced OT.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter’s: The Peacocks didn’t flinch against their more talented foe, keeping up with and sometimes dictating the pace. Banks’ perimeter shooting was huge in the first half before he came up late in the game and in OT.

Kentucky: The Wildcats had to work for nearly every basket but succeeded at getting to the line. But they struggled moving the ball and missed several key shots that could have won the game. Instead, they're going home early a year after missing the tournament altogether.

___

Caption Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, left, fights for a loose ball with St. Peter's guard Jaylen Murray (32) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) drives past Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption St. Peter's guard Jaylen Murray (32) drives past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball over St. Peter's forward Clarence Rupert (12) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption St. Peter's forward Hassan Drame (14) drives to the basket past Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption Kentucky head coach John Calipari directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against St. Peter's in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)