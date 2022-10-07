Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle

“I feel really good about where I’m at in this offense and just the understanding of everything,” Dalton said. "Now, for us, it’s just about going out and executing and making sure everyone’s on the same page.”

Last week, Dalton was missing dynamic running back Alvin Kamara as well as Thomas. Kamara, who has missed two of New Orleans' previous three games with a rib injury, has said he is ready to play this week.

“Everything doesn’t always have to be perfect and he can find a way to make plays,” Dalton said of Kamara. "He can do so much. ... Any time you get the ball in his hands you know something positive Is going to happen.”

Winston started New Orleans' first three games despite being injured during a Week 1 comeback victory at Atlanta. But the offense was largely stagnant.

Winston has completed 63.5% of his passes for 858 yards and four TDs. He has thrown five interceptions and been sacked 11 times.

Allen did not forecast when Winston might be ready to return.

“I think he’s getting better,” Allen said. “The most important thing is to get him healthy so we’re not riding that roller coaster each and every week. That’ll kind of be the plan moving forward and we’ll see where he’s at next week.”

The Saints also ruled second-year defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and veteran safety P.J. Williams (quadriceps) out of Sunday's game.

Starting left guard Andrus Peat returned to practice this week from a concussion and could return against Seattle.

