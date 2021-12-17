Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP sources: NFL moves Raiders-Browns game to Monday

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
caption arrowCaption
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Nation & World
By BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Two people with knowledge of the decision tell the AP that the NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns

The NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the change.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league's thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

Earlier Friday, Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated from the team.

Payton, who is vaccinated and tested positive in 2020 for the coronavirus, will remain isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.

The Saints said defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned head coaching duties for this Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans' subsequent game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.

The positive test for Payton comes after he missed practice on Wednesday when the club said he was “under the weather” but had tested negative. Payton was back at practice and meetings on Thursday.

Payton’s positive test came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the NFL in recent days, mirroring trends seen in the general population.

Three Saints players — defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Ty Montgomery — did not play against the New York Jets on Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests. But by Thursday, Jordan and Montgomery had been activated from New Orleans’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game skid when they beat the Jets 30-9 and remain in contention for one of the NFC’s wild-card playoff spots with four regular-season games remaining.

In Week 2 of this season, the Saints were without numerous assistant coaches because of a virus outbreak, but Payton was not among those which tested positive. Payton was among the first NFL employees known to have contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
caption arrowCaption
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

caption arrowCaption
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks with down judge Kent Payne (79) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Credit: Derick Hingle

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks with down judge Kent Payne (79) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
caption arrowCaption
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks with down judge Kent Payne (79) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

In Other News
1
Germany: Merkel's party chooses conservative Merz as leader
2
Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips
3
One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another
4
Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations
5
NHL shuts down Colorado, Florida for a week amid COVID surge
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top