Saints' Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cleveland, where police said he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cuyahoga County court records. A six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Lattimore had been arrested in Cleveland in March after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by authorities for traffic violations. Police said then that he had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, and was also suspected of failing to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Defense attorney Marcus Sidoti previously called the situation a misunderstanding. Sidoti could not be reached for comment late Tuesday via the phone and email listed on his firm’s website.

