Saints' Lattimore suspected of possessing stolen handgun

FILE - This file photo from Sept. 27, 2020, shows New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in New Orleans. Lattimore was arrested Thursday night, March 25, 2021, in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations. Lattimore possessed a loaded Glock handgun that was reported stolen in the city of Euclid in suburban Cleveland, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department said. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
Credit: Tyler Kaufman

Nation & World | Updated 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday in his hometown of Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, police said.

Lattimore was a passenger in a car pulled over Thursday night for “multiple traffic violations,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department.

Lattimore possessed a loaded Glock handgun that was reported stolen in the city of Euclid in suburban Cleveland, Ciaccia said. He is also suspected of failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Lattimore, who has no criminal record and was not formally charged, is “fully cooperating” with police, his lawyer said in a statement.

“We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities,” attorney Marcus Sidoti said.

The driver and two other passengers were also arrested on weapons charges.

Lattimore played for Cleveland's Glenville High School and later Ohio State University. He was the NFL's defense rookie of the year in 2017.

FILE - This file photo from Jan. 3, 2021, shows New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as he celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Lattimore has been arrested there on a weapons charge. A Cleveland police spokesperson says Lattimore was arrested Thursday night, March 25, 2021, in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
Credit: Brian Blanco

