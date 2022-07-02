Sainz takes 1st career pole position for British Grand Prix

Leclerc will start third, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for his home race as Mercedes seemed to have made progress with its problems of bouncing at high speed. His teammate George Russell was eighth.

As Verstappen spoke trackside following qualifying the boos were audible for the Dutchman. Verstappen and Hamilton collided in last year's race, with Verstappen hitting the wall while Hamilton overcame a penalty to win.

The incident further heightened their often-bitter rivalry in a title race ultimately won by Verstappen, and turned some British fans against Verstappen. He was taken to a hospital for observation following the crash and complained that Hamilton showed poor sportsmanship by celebrating the victory as Verstappen was being medically evaluated.

The build-up to this year’s race has been dominated by former champion Nelson Piquet’s use of a racial slur and homophobic language to describe Hamilton in an interview which was filmed last year after the crash at Silverstone. The interview did not receive wide attention until this week, ahead of the return to the track.

Hamilton and other drivers condemned Piquet. Verstappen, who is dating Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, said Piquet had used “very offensive” language but added that the Brazilian was also “a really nice and relaxed guy” who was not a racist.

Leclerc said he felt his Ferrari was “competitive” but a mistake prevented him for challenging for pole position.

“I knew it was the lap where I had to put everything together and I didn’t as a driver, so I didn’t deserve to be on pole,” he said.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain leaves pits during the third free practice at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The British F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)