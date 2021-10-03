Salah brilliance not enough as Liverpool draws 2-2 with City

The lead lasted 10 minutes after Gabriel Jesus was able to go past Curtis Jones as he cut in from the left before setting up for Foden to equalize in front of the Kop with his first league goal of the season.

The moment of brilliance from Salah came in the 76th as he weaved his way into the penalty area, skipping past City players and undeterred by a push from Foden before restoring Liverpool's lead.

But Liverpool's failure to tighten up at the back allowed De Bruyne to seal the point as defending champion City avoided a second loss of the season.

Liverpool, though, remains the only unbeaten team of the title challengers. The 2020 champions are a point behind Chelsea after seven games, while City is a further point behind in third but level on points with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton.

