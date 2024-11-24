Salah double sends Liverpool 8 points clear in Premier League before Amorim's first game with United

Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by scoring twice to help his team rally to a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday
Southampton's Ryan Fraser, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Southampton's Ryan Fraser, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by scoring twice to help his team rally to a 3-2 win over last-place Southampton on Sunday.

It was a 10th victory in 12 league games for Liverpool, which took advantage of defending champion Manchester City's stunning third straight league loss — 4-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday — and fifth in a row in all competitions.

Liverpool was trailing 2-1 when Salah equalized in the 65th after running onto a long pass forward from Ryan Gravenberch. The Egypt forward then converted a penalty in the 83rd after a handball by Yukinari Sugawara.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as Manchester United manager later, away to Ipswich.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with Darwin Nunez after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Southampton's Mateus Fernandes celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Southampton's Paul Onuachu, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Southampton's Adam Armstrong scores from the penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson holds Southampton's Tyler Dibling during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saves during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Ryan)

