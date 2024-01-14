Salah's Egypt and Osimhen's Nigeria have frustrating starts at Africa Cup

That denied Mozambique its first-ever tournament win at the 13th attempt. But the team was still cheered by the majority of fans at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium.

Salah had also set up Mohamed to fire in the opener in the second minute.

Instead of buckling under the early setback, however, Mozambique pushed forward in search of an equalizer, only to be let down too often by the final pass.

Salah, in contrast, was pulling the strings for Egypt with his passes. He sent Mohamed through again to draw a save from Ernan Siluane in the Mozambique goal.

Trézéguet struck the post for Egypt, before Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was at his best to keep out an effort from Gildo Lourenço Vilanculos.

The stadium, which had been filling up with Ghana and Cape Verde fans for the later match at the same venue, erupted when Mozambique winger Witi equalized with a header to Domingos’ cross in the 55th, and again three minutes later when Clésio Baúque fired the underdogs in front.

There were boos when the seven minutes’ injury time was announced and cries of “Mozambique, Mozambique” rang around the stadium.

But Salah showed no nerves as he salvaged a point for "The Pharaohs” as they began their bid for a record-extending eighth title.

Also in Group B, the “Black Stars” of Ghana later begin their bid for a first title since 1982 against Cape Verde.

NIGERIA DRAWS

Victor Osimhen scored but missed several more chances and couldn’t lift Nigeria to a winning start as the “Super Eagles” were held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in their opening game.

Goalkeeper Jesús Owono produced a string of saves to frustrate three-time champion Nigeria in the second half after Osimhen had equalized in the first.

Nigeria dominated from the start only to be caught out in the 36th minute when José Machín set up Iban Salvador to fire Equatorial Guinea ahead.

Osimhen replied around a minute later when Ademola Lookman’s deflected cross dropped kindly for him to head in at the far post.

Nigeria struck the post through Moses Simon but was unable to get any more goals despite intense pressure, with Owono in inspired form.

The result leaves coach José Peseiro's team under pressure going into Thursday's Group A game against host nation Ivory Coast, which started the tournament Saturday with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Peseiro surprised many by dropping AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey to the bench in favor of Nantes forward Simon and PAOK’s William Troost-Ekong at the back.

Nigeria is going for its fourth title after its last win in 2013. Nigeria lost the final the last time the competition was staged in Ivory Coast in 1984.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

