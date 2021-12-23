Salazar's lifetime ban upheld by SafeSport Center

Cain has sued Salazar and Nike. Among the allegations is that he made her step on a scale in front of other people and would criticize her if her weight wasn't at a certain level. The coach has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier this year in a separate case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that occurred while Salazar was training Olympians with the Nike project.

Shortly after that decision, Nike shut down the running team.

Salazar won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a number of Olympic medalists, including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp. None of Salazar's former runners have been charged with doping violations.