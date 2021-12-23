Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Salazar's lifetime ban upheld by SafeSport Center

FILE - Alberto Salazar watches a training session for the World Athletic Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2015. Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and possibly final, defeat of his once-storied career, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Alberto Salazar watches a training session for the World Athletic Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2015. Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and possibly final, defeat of his once-storied career, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and possibly final, defeat of his once-storied career

DENVER (AP) — Track coach Alberto Salazar's appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and likely final, defeat of his once-storied career.

The 63-year-old Salazar was handed the lifetime ban in July, but appealed the case. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated this week to “permanent ineligibility,” signaling the appeal had been rejected.

The SafeSport center does not reveal details of its investigations.

In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar, and that was made permanent in July 2021.

Cain has sued Salazar and Nike. Among the allegations is that he made her step on a scale in front of other people and would criticize her if her weight wasn't at a certain level. The coach has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier this year in a separate case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that occurred while Salazar was training Olympians with the Nike project.

Shortly after that decision, Nike shut down the running team.

Salazar won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a number of Olympic medalists, including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp. None of Salazar's former runners have been charged with doping violations.

In Other News
1
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
2
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
3
Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates 3rd day without verdict
4
Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games
5
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top