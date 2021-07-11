Salon owner sells business for $1 to 'worthy' employee

Imperati has been in business for about 56 years in various locations and forms, beginning with a barbershop in 1965, according to the newspaper.

Moura, 32, recalled that when she finished school, “no one would hire me because I didn’t have any experience.” She called a teacher for help and was given Imperati’s phone number. He and his wife gave her a tryout and eventually hired her.

“We grew like a family. … That’s how he treats everyone who walks into the salon,” Moura said of Imperati. “Any person who works here, he wants you to flourish and become something of yourself.”