Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

Salzburg, Europe’s premier festival, cut to 110 performances in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was back up to 163 last summer. Revenue dropped from 31.2 million Euros ($34.9 million) in 2019 to 8.7 million Euros ($10.4 million) before rebounding to 27.7 million Euros ($31.5 million) in 2021, when 227,000 attended.

“We are doing a full program. We cannot predict how it will be in the summer,” festival artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser said during a telephone interview. “We had two summers when we had the pandemic situation and we had to react.”