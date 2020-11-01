Sam Mewis scores to help Man City retain Women's FA Cup

Mewis, whose goal in the semifinal secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women's FA Cup final.

After City was unable to convert its control into goals, Valérie Gauvin nodded Everton level on the hour. A chance to win the game in regulation time wasn't taken by Mewis when the August recruit fired over with a couple of minutes to go.