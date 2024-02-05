Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong is acquitted of financial crimes related to 2015 merger

A South Korean court has acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of financial crimes related to a contentious merger in 2015 that tightened his grip over South Korea’s biggest company

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JIWON SONG – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of financial crimes in relation to a contentious merger between two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that tightened his grip over South Korea’s biggest company.

The ruling by the Seoul Central District Court on Monday could ease the legal troubles surrounding the Samsung heir less than two years after he was pardoned of a separate conviction of bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.

The court said the prosecution failed to sufficiently prove that the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was unlawfully conducted with an aim to strengthen Lee's control over Samsung Electronics.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year jail term for Lee on the charges of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would appeal. Lee had denied wrongdoing over the current case, saying that the 2015 merger was part of “normal business activity.”

Lee served 18 months in prison after being convicted in 2017 over separate bribery charges related to the 2015 deal. He was originally sentenced for five years in prison for offering 8.6 billion won ($6.4 million) worth of bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for the 2015 merger, which was key to strengthening his control over the Samsung business empire.

Lee was released on parole in 2021 and pardoned by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2022, in moves that extended a history of leniency toward major white-collar crime in South Korea and preferential treatment for convicted tycoons.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds another problem with...
2
Killer Mike arrested by police following altercation at the Grammy...
3
Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall as Chinese shares skid...
4
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth...
5
Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus stun on the wild-and-wacky...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top