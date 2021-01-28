Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand

Samsung’s operating profit of 9.1 trillion won ($8.1 billion) for the October-December quarter represented a 26.4% increase from the same period a year before, while its revenue rose by 2.8% to 61.6 trillion won ($55.3 billion). The company’s operating profit for the full year of 2020 was at 36 trillion won ($32.3 billion), rising by more than 29% from 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

Samsung saw its semiconductor business rebounded sharply last year after a sluggish 2019, driven by robust demand for PCs and servers as virus outbreaks forced millions of people to stay and work at home. The Trump administration’s sanctions against China’s Huawei Technologies have meanwhile hindered one of Samsung’s biggest rivals in smartphones, smartphone chips and telecommunications equipment.

Samsung said it continued to see a strong overall demand for its memory chips in the fourth quarter as major clients launched new smartphone models and cloud computing companies increased their investment in data centers. PC demand remained strong, driven by Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and the release of new graphics cards and gaming consoles, the company said.

