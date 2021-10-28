Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand

The South Korean technology giant also said its revenue of 74 trillion won ($63 billion) for the July-September period was a new quarterly record. Operating profit jumped 26% from the previous quarter to 15.8 trillion won ($13.48 billion), its highest since the same period of 2018, a growth the company attributed to “favorable market conditions” that led to rising semiconductor prices and shipments.

Samsung also saw an increase in sales for its smartphones and premium TVs, although rising costs tied to raw materials and logistics dented profitability.