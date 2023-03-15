Samsung to invest $230 billion to build "mega" chip cluster

South Korea's plan comes as other technology powerhouses, including the United States, Japan and China, are building up their domestic chip manufacturing, deploying protectionist measures, tax cuts and sizeable subsidies to lure investments. In a meeting with economic policymakers and business leaders Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol described technology industries as the country's “key economic growth engines and security and strategic assets that are also directly linked to job creation and livelihoods."

“(South Korea) has world-class manufacturing capabilities and technologies in various high-tech industries such as semiconductors, secondary batteries, and displays, but (government) support and regulatory conditions have been insufficient,” the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Samsung, South Korea's biggest company, has seen its profit plummet in recent months as a weak global economy, rattled by Russia’s war on Ukraine and high inflation, depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and memory chips. The company’s profit for the three months through December fell near 70%, partially because chip prices fell sharply as clients adjusted their inventories to reflect economic uncertainties.

SK Hynix, another major South Korean chipmaker, reported an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won ($1.3 billion) for the October-December period, which marked its first quarterly deficit since 2012.