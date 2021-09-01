Snell pulled, San Diego's no-hit bid ends in 8th vs D-backs

Snell threw a season-high 122 pitches in his previous outing six days ago against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres led 3-0.

Arizona rookie Tyler Gilbert threw the majors' most recent no-hitter on Aug. 14. That no-hitter was also at Chase Field against the Padres.

The Chicago Cubs threw a combined effort June 24. The other no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

Musgrove's no-hitter was the first in Padres franchise history, which stretches back to 1969.

There also have been a pair of seven-inning no-hitters this season, which don’t officially count in the Major League Baseball record book.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner did it in the second game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on April 25, and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to accomplish the feat to close out a doubleheader against Cleveland on July 7.

Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

