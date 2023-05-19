San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk's "Twitter Hotel" plan broke laws

This is not the first time San Francisco officials have tussled with Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and gutted much of its workforce as he converted a part of the company's headquarters into bedrooms.

Earlier this year, San Francisco building inspectors gave Twitter's construction contractor two weeks to submit a corrected building use permit if the company wanted to keep using two conference rooms as bedrooms.

The city launched an investigation in December after Forbes reported on the beds, prompting owner Musk to lash out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed, even though there is no evidence she was involved in the inspection.

Credit: AP Credit: AP