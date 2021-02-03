San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes

The lawsuit says school administrators are violating a state requirement that districts adopt a clear plan “to offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible” during the pandemic. The state says the plan has to be in place, particularly for students who have experienced significant learning loss due to school closures.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order to require schools to prepare to offer in-person instruction and file a detailed “appropriate plan to show that they are ready to do so,” Herrera said.

San Francisco schools have been allowed to reopen since September, a statement from Herrera said, noting that nearly 90% of schools in neighboring Marin County, including public schools, have resumed in-person instruction and that 113 private and parochial schools in San Francisco also are open.

“This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Breed said in the statement. “Our teachers have done an incredible job of trying to support our kids through distance learning, but this isn’t working for anyone. And we know we can do this safely.”

Herrera said the district’s current plan “is ambiguous, empty rhetoric. It is a plan to make a plan. It is legally insufficient.”

“So far, they have earned an F,” Herrera said, referring to the school district and its Board of Education.

He plans to file a motion Feb. 11 asking San Francisco Superior Court to issue an emergency order. If granted, the order would require the district to formulate a reopening plan. The statement said such emergency orders, also known as preliminary injunctions, can only come after a lawsuit is filed.