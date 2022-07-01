San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

Boughner had one year remaining on his contract at $1.5 million. There is just one NHL head-coaching vacancy left in the league with the Winnipeg Jets.

“The past two-plus seasons have been extremely challenging — on and off the ice — and Bob and his staff worked admirably under some very difficult circumstances,” Will said. "This change is not an indictment of their performance as much as it is a recognition of the complete organizational reset that we feel is in the best interest of the team at this point.”

Boughner played almost 700 NHL regular-season and playoff games as a rough-and-tumble defenseman before moving into coaching. This was his second stint behind the bench with San Jose after spending two years as an assistant on DeBoer's staff from 2015-17 before taking over as coach of the Florida Panthers.

