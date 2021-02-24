Sanctions prompt Venezuela to expel head of EU delegation

So far, 55 Venezuelan officials have been sanctioned by the European Union.

“The individuals added to the list are mainly responsible for undermining the electoral rights of the oppositions and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions on fundamental freedoms,” the EU ministers pointed out.

It is the second time in almost eight months that Brilhante Pedrosa has been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave Venezuela. The measures both times have been related to the sanctions imposed by the European bloc against officials and allies of Maduro.

Last June, Brilhante Pedrosa was able to remain in Venezuela after the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and Arreaza agreed on the need to maintain a framework of diplomatic relations at a time when the parties “can facilitate the paths of political dialogue.”

Arreaza on Wednesday lamented that the sanctions were imposed again after “last year it was possible to establish stable communication with the High Representative for Foreign Relations of the European Union.”

“President Maduro was generous when he allowed the heads of missions to remain in Venezuela, and even the missions of European Union countries, when in February 2019 they ignored him” as the legitimate president of Venezuela, Arreaza said Wednesday in reference to the recognition then given to opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Guaidó, former president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president in 2019 and was recognized by 60 countries as the legitimate leader of Venezuela instead of Maduro, arguing that his re-election in 2018 was fraudulent. Among the countries that recognized Guaidó as acting president at the time were Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Maduro has repeatedly said that he is attacked by the European bloc and the United States to force him to leave power.

Venezuela is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to two decades of socialist governments that have left the once-rich oil country bankrupt. Venezuela has been in recession for years. Millions live in poverty amid high food prices, low wages and four-digit inflation.

Spain's representative in Venezuela Juan Fernandez Trigo, front, sits with Netherland's Charge d'Affaires Robert Schuddeboom, Germany's Ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Kriener and France's Ambassador to Venezuela Romain Nadal as they meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza who presented them with protest letters at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

France's Ambassador to Venezuela Romain Nadal, left, Germany’s Ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Kriener, center, and Charge d'Affaires for the Netherlands Robert Schuddeboom wait to receive protest letters from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Robert Schuddeboom, Charge d'Affaires for the Netherlands, right, receives a protest letter from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

France's Ambassador to Venezuela Romain Nadal, behind left, and Germany's Ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Kriener, wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, wait to meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza at his office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

European Union Ambassador to Venezuela Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa wears a mask and fat shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she meets with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza at his office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

European Union Ambassador to Venezuela Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa arrives to meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza at his office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The meeting was called after the EU sanctioned an additional 19 Venezuelans for "undermining democracy and the rule of law" in Venezuela and the National Assembly declared the EU ambassador "persona non grata." (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos