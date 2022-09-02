Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

The Cowboys led 51-15 less than a minute into the third quarter before Central Michigan climbed back into the game. Jalen McGaughy's 54-yard touchdown pass from Richardson cut it to 58-44 with 3:15 remaining. McGaughy had six catches for 126 yards and two scores.

Central Michigan gained 546 total yards and outscored Oklahoma State 29-14 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: The Chippewas came in with high hopes after going 9-4 last season and beating Washington State in the Sun Bowl. But Sanders was too much for them early, and they couldn't get their running game going well enough to control the clock and slow his rhythm.

Oklahoma State: The defense carried much of the load last season, but the offense put up 531 total yards on Thursday, mostly in the first half. The running game still could use some work, though. Oklahoma State finished with 125 yards rushing on 32 carries, and the Cowboys struggled to put the game away.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Hosts South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III catches a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pushed out of bounds by Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)