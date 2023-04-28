Sanders praises shop workers, Ben & Jerry's on union effort

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, congratulated the Ben & Jerry's workers at a press conference in his home city.

“I'm very proud of the work that these workers have done in coming together to form a union and I'm very proud that we have here in Vermont a company like Ben & Jerry's that has long stood for progressive principles, today saying they're willing to sit down and negotiate a good contract with their workers," Sanders said.