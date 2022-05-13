Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

The bankruptcy filings of Infowars, Prison Planet TV and IW Health last month delayed the lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Jones has already lost the defamation lawsuits, and the filings came a week before a jury in Texas was set to begin considering how much money Jones should pay the families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

On Friday, lawyers in the bankruptcy case said the families will be removed as creditors, and Infowars and Prison Planet TV will be removed as defendants in the Texas and Connecticut defamation cases.