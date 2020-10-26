Sanford Health, Intermountain agree to merge organizations

If the deal is approved, it would unite Salt Lake City-based Intermountain with operations in Utah, Nevada and Idaho, with Sioux Falls-based Sanford, which operates in 24 states.

The combined organization would employ more than 89,000 people and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities, the companies said in a release. It would run 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people, the release said.