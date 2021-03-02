Sarkozy rules out French presidential run after conviction

Sarkozy was sentenced to a year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence. The appeal suspends the court’s decision.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but still plays a major role behind the scenes. Some conservative officials have pushed for his candidacy in the 2022 presidential election.

He suggested in Le Figaro that he hadn't considered running again for elected office, mentioning family reasons.

“I had said I won’t run in the presidential election, I’m maintaining it," he was quoted as saying.

Yet he said he intends to play a role in upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

“I will do my duty by saying what I think,” he said.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month over suspicions regarding his 2012 presidential campaign, which ended in victory for Socialist rival Francois Hollande.

His conservative party and a company named Bygmalion are accused of using a special invoice system to conceal the alleged spending of 42.8 million euros ($50.7 million) — almost twice the maximum authorized.