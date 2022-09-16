Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns guard Chris Paul later released statements on social media saying the NBA’s sanctions of Sarver didn’t go far enough.

Najafi agreed. In his letter, he also said he has “no interest” in becoming the managing partner.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination,” he said in the letter released through the LAVIDGE public relations firm. “The fact that Robert Sarver ‘owns’ the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this ‘ownership’ position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve.”

Najafi's letter was released on the same day Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and some of the city's councilmembers released a statement saying they were "appalled by the actions" that were detailed in the Sarver report.

“It is unacceptable for the organization’s leadership to be associated in any way with the despicable actions detailed in the report,” that statement said. “We are equally concerned about a culture that would enable these actions to occur time and again, with — at most — ineffective disciplinary action.”

