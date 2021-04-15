Saso, Altomare lead LPGA's Lotte Championship in Hawaii

She called her first official round in Hawaii — “It’s like Philippines but colder than Philippines and windier than Philippines” — lucky.

“I made some good putts, had good up and downs, my driving was very consistent today,” Saso said. “I think, yeah, that made me lucky.”

Altomare, who like Saso finished on the front nine, played it in 29 with birdies on Nos. 1-7, finishing the run with a chip-in. She needed just 24 putts to post her career-low LPGA round. The four-time All-American at Virginia has never won in seven years on tour.

Hawaii-born Michelle Wie West, the 2014 champion, is not playing. She competed in the previous two LPGA events in her return after giving birth to a daughter last year.

After seven years at nearby Ko Olina Golf Club, the tournament moved to Kapolei, which previously hosted the LPGA's Hawaiian Open from 1996-2001 and has also hosted the PGA Tour Champions.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports