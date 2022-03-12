Sass maintains lead in Iditarod, picks up cash, fish swag

Jessie Holmes was in third place. Several other mushers, including former champions Mitch Seavey and Pete Kaiser, were on the trail to Nulato.

The Iditarod started March 6 north of Anchorage for 49 mushers; since then, four have scratched. Among those was Hugh Neff, who was in third place Friday. But in conjunction with race marshal Mark Nordman, Neff decided it was in the best interest of his team that he withdraw.

This was Neff’s first Iditarod after he was banned from competing in 2019 by both the Alaska race and the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. Race officials in Alaska and Canada cited concerns over his care of dogs after his dog named Boppy died near the halfway point between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, during the 2018 Yukon Quest.