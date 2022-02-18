Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

Before commercial satellite imagery became widely available and distributed online, Russia, the United States and other powers could largely hide their most sensitive military movements and deployments from near real-time public scrutiny. Although the public now can obtain a better view, this imagery is not nearly as precise, comprehensive or immediate as what the U.S. military can collect.

The U.S. military and intelligence agencies can piece together a better picture of what's happening by combining satellite imagery with real-time video as well as electronic information scooped up by aircraft such as the Air Force's RC-135 Rivet Joint, not to mention information gathered from human sources. The U.S. government also contracts with commercial satellite firms for imagery as a supplement and to ease the strain on imagery collection systems needed for other top-priority information.

Commercial satellite images, as a snapshot in time, do not provide indisputable evidence of exactly what the Russian military is doing or why.

“You can see something on a base, that looks like a base that has a lot of activity,” and reach some broad conclusions. “But in terms of what's being done there, and what the units are — that takes a lot more intel,” said Hans Kristensen, who has extensively analyzed commercial satellite imagery to study nuclear weapons developments in China and elsewhere in his position as director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of road construction and new pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River, Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows military equipment positioned in convoy at Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an area where troops and equipment departed from Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 16, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military convoy headed westbound at Rechitsa in Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 16, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows largely empty military deployment areas at Rechitsa in Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 16, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of artillery and equipment positioned at the nearby Brest railyard, Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Feb. 16, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of troops and equipment remain in Brestsky training area, Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)