Saudi Arabia: G-20 gathering of world leaders to be virtual

G-20 nations, however, have been criticized for not taking cohesive action against the virus and its economic impact. The U.S., China and Russia have opted out of a collaborative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine.

The G-20 agreed this year to suspend the debt of developing countries and defer billions of dollars in payments as governments focus spending on emergency stimulus programs to protect vulnerable people and boost national health care systems. Pakistan's prime minister, however, has called for outright debt relief for poorer nations from the world's richest countries.

The leaders of the G-20 last met virtually in March in a session hosted by King Salman. The virtual video call was unusual at the time, as governments around the world were beginning to stress the importance of social distancing to curb the virus' spread amid closures, curfews and lockdowns globally.

Rights groups and others had called for world leaders to boycott the summit in Saudi Arabia due to Khashoggi's killing, the kingdom’s human rights record and its continued detention of activists. It was unclear whether leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or German Chancellor Angela Merkel would have attended an in-person summit, but there were others, such as Putin, who said they were ready to take part.

Agnes Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions who investigated Khashoggi’s killing, told The Associated Press earlier this month that another country should volunteer to host the G-20 leaders summit if it was going to be held in-person. Failing that, she said, it should be made conditional that Saudi Arabia releases imprisoned women’s rights defenders, human rights activists, journalists and others.

___

Follow Aya Batrawy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ayaelb.