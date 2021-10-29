Saudi Arabia orders Lebanese ambassador to leave kingdom

“We should not continue to be subjected to blackmail in Lebanon by anyone whether they are countries, ambassadors or individuals,” Kordahi said, adding that he has no plans to resign from the post over his comments.

Saudi Arabia says Hezbollah is helping Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis are backed by Iran, and consider themselves part of the so-called axis of resistance that includes the Syrian government and powerful Shiite militias in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has been a major supporter of Lebanon, but the kingdom has also been locked in a regional struggle with Iran, the main ally of the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Tension between the two regional powerhouses have often spilled into a deadlock in decision-making in Lebanese politics. Saudi Arabia is among the Gulf countries that imposed sanctions on Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia lists the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon have been tense in recent months over what the kingdom says the Hezbollah’s control of the small country.