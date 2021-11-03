Saudi Arabia, UAE call for civilian-led government in Sudan

The takeover has threatened to derail Sudan’s already fragile transition democracy and further inflame the volatile Horn of Africa.

Burhan has claimed that the takeover was necessary to prevent a civil war, citing what he said were growing divisions among political groups. However, the coup came less than a month before he was to have handed some power to a civilian.

The U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the UAE has also called for “further dialogue about how to restore and uphold a genuine civil-military partnership for the remainder of the transitional period, pending elections,” in accordance with the 2019 constitution document and a peace deal with rebel groups last year.

The document was reached in August 2019 after months of torturous negotiations between the military and the protest movement that led the uprising against al-Bashir. It established a transitional government that include a civilian-military Sovereign Council and a Cabinet, led by former U.N. economist Abdalla Hamdok, to run the day-to-day affairs.

Since last week, U.N. representatives have shuttled between the military and pro-democracy leaders. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has engaged with regional powers in efforts to restore the civilian-led government.

Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy in Sudan, said Monday that mediation efforts were ongoing “in Khartoum by a host of actors.”

He said both Hamdok and Burhan “are interested ... in mediation.”