Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco says it will not increase maximum daily production on state orders

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Saudi Aramco says it will not try to increase its maximum daily oil production to 13 million barrels a day after receiving an order from the country’s Energy Ministry

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it will not try to increase its maximum daily oil production to 13 million barrels a day after receiving an order from the country's Energy Ministry.

The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said it would maintain its maximum output at 12 million barrels a day.

It did not give a reason for the decision. However, crude oil prices globally have fallen over recent months as demand has been soft.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday around $81 a barrel.

Aramco reported earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists worried about climate change.

In Other News
1
Kishida says he's determined to break Japan's ruling party from its...
2
'Expats,' starring Nicole Kidman, was filmed in Hong Kong, but you...
3
EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help...
4
France's National Assembly votes on enshrining women’s rights to...
5
Pakistani court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top