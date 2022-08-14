Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high

The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned by Saudi Arabia, said it also saw a 90% surge in net profits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year.

Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. The company said it would pay a dividend of $18.8 billion for the second quarter to shareholders, as it has promised to do since its IPO.