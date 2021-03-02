Saudi envoy disputes crown prince role in Khashoggi killing

Once inside, it said, he died at the hands of more than a dozen Saudi security and intelligence officials and others. Surveillance cameras tracked his route and those of his alleged killers. A Turkish bug planted at the consulate reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw, operated by a Saudi colonel who was also a forensics expert, dismembering Khashoggi’s body within an hour of his entering the building.

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains are unknown, and the Saudis have not released the names of those tried and sentenced.

In his tweets, ambassador Al-Mouallimi rebutted the CIA finding that the 35-year-old crown prince “must’ve known because he controls the intelligence system.”

“If this is a valid argument why weren’t the (U.S.) President, Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense held accountable for the Abu Ghraib crimes?,” he asked, referring to the Iraqi prison where photos became public in 2004 showing U.S. soldiers abusing detainees.

The Saudi ambassador also dismissed a claim that the prince “is `obsessed’ with capturing Saudi dissidents and bringing them home,” saying “some dissidents ... have been living comfortably abroad and still do, courtesy of foreign intelligence.”

The CIA report ratcheted up pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew worldwide outrage.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was pressured on Monday to explain why a senior Saudi intelligence official and the entire Saudi Rapid Reaction Force, which engages in counter-dissident operations including against Khashoggi, had been sanctioned -- but not the crown prince, which has sparked anger from some members of Congress and Khashoggi supporters.

She said the national security team “believes that going after the network responsible for these actions is the best way to prevent a crime like this from ever happening again,” which is the administration’s “objective.”

Psaki reiterated that historically the U.S. doesn’t sanction leaders of foreign governments it has diplomatic relations with, but she said when asked whether the administration reserves the right to sanction the crown prince in the future if deemed necessary: “Of course, we reserve the right to take any action at a time and manner of our choosing.”