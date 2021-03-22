Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, the kingdom’s largest taxpayer, transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020, down from nearly $159 billion the year before. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.

The state-controlled company’s public figures offer key insight into the financial health of the kingdom, which relies on the energy sector for 80% of its exports and two-thirds of its financial revenues. That's despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious efforts to diversify the economy away from oil.