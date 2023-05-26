Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan cease-fire by warring forces after days of fighting

Amid the reported calm on Thursday, humanitarian missions were able on to deliver "urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan,” the joint statement said. Efforts were also underway to restore telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of the country, it said.

On Friday, Khartoum residents reported only sporadic gunfire.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned both parties of possible sanctions if the latest cease-fire was not adhered to.

The United Nations says that more than a million Sudanese have been internally displaced, while some 300,000 have fled to neighboring countries. The conflict has pushed the East African country to the brink of collapse, with urban areas of Khartoum and its adjacent city of Omdurman disintegrating into battlegrounds.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Thursday that the World Food Program has reached more than half a million people in nine states in Sudan with food and nutrition support since restarting distributions about three weeks ago.

Riyadh and Washington called on the Sudanese military and the RSF to continue to respect the cease-fire.