Saving the children: War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town

Ignoring the repeated background sounds of shelling, her three grandchildren, girls ages 7, 9 and 11, focused on learning dance moves from a video on their mother’s mobile phone.

Hordiyenko and her daughter Anna Dyachenko, 28, wanted to leave on Tuesday but there was no room on the bus for them, they said. Instead, they would be leaving on Wednesday, heading to western Ukraine initially and then abroad to relatives.

“People say it’s time to go, and we’re happy to leave,” Dyachenko said. But they still fear they will have nothing to come home to once the war is over.

“Here we have our apartment, our house,” she said. “Everything will be smashed and destroyed.”

With a pre-war population of around 85,000, there are now around 30,000 people left, Bakhmut City Council Secretary Ganna Petrieynko-Poluhina said. While authorities are encouraging more people to leave, some are hesitant, she said.

“Life is the most important thing for a person. But people are tied to their homes, to what they remember,” Petrieynko-Poluhina said. “Every day we see that shelling happens more often, and people leave. We would like that more people leave.”

The shelling has increased in recent days, and it’s becoming harder to get humanitarian aid into the town, she said. As if to prove her point, the thudding of artillery reverberated, and the city council staff headed toward the bomb shelter.

Strikes in Bakhmut have hit everything from apartment blocks to dormitories, houses and even schools.

“It was a usual school, children studied, then there was a bomb,” said local resident Olena Kryvobok as she walked around a playing field and children’s playground just outside what was left of the school. Students’ notebooks lie tattered in the grass, a child’s drawing still pinned to the wall of what used to be a classroom.

“I don’t even know what to say, because I have so much indignation, so many emotions,” Kryvobok said, adding that it was pure luck that there had been no children in the playing field when the bomb struck.

“In one moment, everything crashed,” she said. “I don’t know, it is horror.”

Caption Two men carry a wooded panel next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A woman rides a bicycle past a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Two women sit inside a van as they are evacuated in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Anna Dyachenko, left, sits with her three daughters Alina, Valeria, and Sonya in a children's playground near their home in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A man walks next to heavily damaged residential buildings and destroyed cars after Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A local resident stands next to a house destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A student notebook lies on the ground next to a school destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption A torn Ukraine flag waves among debris in a school destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The town of Bakhmut has been coming under increasing artillery strikes, particularly over the last week, as Russian forces try to press forward to encircle the city of Sieverodonetsk to the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)