Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

A crowd waits to enter the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
A crowd waits to enter the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that's been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

The floors of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

“We know that this CES is going to be different,” said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, the event’s organizer. He spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the show.

The trade group hasn’t disclosed attendance numbers but said it expects tens of thousands of people for the multi-day event, though not nearly as many as the 170,000 who showed up for the last physical CES two years ago. This year's expo features 2,300 exhibitors from 19 countries, the CTA said.

A number of big tech companies pulled out ahead of the show amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Some of those companies are still participating digitally.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke virtually from Detroit for a keynote talk Wednesday.

Attendees wait for the main show floor to open at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Attendees wait for the main show floor to open at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Attendees wait for the main show floor to open at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

People walk through a hallway before the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

People walk through a hallway before the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
People walk through a hallway before the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

People wear masks while waiting for the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

People wear masks while waiting for the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
People wear masks while waiting for the opening of the main show floor at the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO at Sony Group Corporation, talks about the Vision-S line of electric vehicles during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sony debuted an SUV version called the Vision-S 02. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO at Sony Group Corporation, talks about the Vision-S line of electric vehicles during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sony debuted an SUV version called the Vision-S 02. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO at Sony Group Corporation, talks about the Vision-S line of electric vehicles during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sony debuted an SUV version called the Vision-S 02. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)
The Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV is debuted during the Sony news conference at the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

