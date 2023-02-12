Scan on LeBron James' sore left foot shows no serious damage

“Just for him to continue to get treatment, stay off of it,” Ham said of the plan. “Obviously we made moves and one of the biggest moves is making sure we’re not putting him in a position where we’re putting him at risk of a bigger issue.”

James has what Ham called “normal wear and tear, little irritated in one area.”

The 38-year-old James has made his 19th straight All-Star team and has 38,390 career points.

“We’re just taking this time that we have to get him treated and hopefully get him back so we can make a good run and he can be in the midst of it down the stretch,” Ham said.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

