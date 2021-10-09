Scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis in lead of Czech election

The anti-migrant, anti-Muslim force in the Czech Republic, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, appeared to be in fourth place with 10.9% support while the leftist Social Democrats, who were part of Babis’ previous coalition government, were the only other party to win parliamentary seats with 5.1% support.

Final results will be known later Saturday. It's expected that the euroskeptic Babis will seek to form a new coalition government in the Eastern European country, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO.

In the Pandora Papers investigation, the consortium alleged that the Babis put over $20 million into shell companies to buy 16 properties in France. The Pandora Papers presented details of how many of the world’s richest and most powerful people allegedly hide their wealth from tax collectors.

Prior to the vote, the euroskeptic Babis led a minority coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats in the Eastern European country, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO. He has also governed with the support of the maverick Communists.

During his aggressive campaign, Babis portrayed migration as a threat even though his country is not a typical destination for asylum-seekers and refugees. He also condemned the 27-member EU's plan to tackle climate change.

He hasn’t ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that wants to lead the Czech Republic out of the EU and to hold a referendum on its NATO membership.

