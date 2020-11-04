Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading “Trump lies all the time,” were unfurled.

At one point, the marchers stabbed the tires of a parked police van to flatten them.

Hundreds of people marched in anti-Trump demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, with several arrested.

“This is what democracy looks like," protesters chanted in Portland, where organizers said the demonstration would be peaceful and that regardless of the presidential election result, they would continue protesting in support of racial justice. The sheriff's office said some protesters were openly carrying guns.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown had put the National Guard on standby, since Portland has seen almost nightly protests since the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee in May.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter that there would be “no tolerance for any violence, intimidation or criminal destruction,” and that people should be “safe while using their voice to advocate for their perspective.”

In Seattle, police said they arrested several people, including someone who put nails in a road and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.

Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after Floyd's death.

“Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day. She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up: “That all saddens me.”

People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

A protestor gestures towards a police official on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A man yells during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Police move into position during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A person carries an upside down flag as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Police officials looks on during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Police officers arrest a person as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Police officers block a freeway entrance as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren