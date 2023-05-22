Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed

“What I do for a living is far less important than for people to know what is in my heart, and has been ... instilled in me by my pioneering father,” said Schembechler's statement released by the public relations firm of Rose + Allyn. "By inexplicably and irresponsibly liking things on social media I owe an unabashed and unequivocal apology to my hundreds of friends and fellow coaches in the Black community, all communities ... . Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the “Jim Crow” era caused for Black Americans is wrong. I was wrong.”

Schembechler went on to apologize “profusely” to anyone he had offended and said he was hoping for "forgiveness based on my expansive life’s work, and not any moment of indiscretion.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads