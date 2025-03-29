Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Baltimore’s Colton Cowser put Scherzer in an early hole with a 417-foot drive to center on the second pitch of the game.

Jordan Westburg’s two-out drive off Scherzer traveled 434 feet for the longest home run of his career.

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn't pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Right-hander Richard Lovelady replaced Scherzer in the fourth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP