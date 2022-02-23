Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

With baseball mired in its ninth and second-longest work stoppage, less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

There has been no movement on the biggest issue: luxury tax thresholds and rates.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports